Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of AVNT opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41. Avient has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

