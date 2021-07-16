AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.49 ($28.82).

Several research analysts recently commented on CS shares. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get AXA alerts:

EPA CS opened at €21.77 ($25.61) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €22.33. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.