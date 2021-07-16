Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $1.92 billion worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.53 or 0.00070456 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.97 or 0.00837855 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.