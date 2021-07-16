AXPR (AXPR) One Day Volume Hits $16,105.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $2.52 million and $16,105.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AXPR has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00832999 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

