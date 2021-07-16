Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

AXSM stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

