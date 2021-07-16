Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 7.5%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $58.65. 16,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 316,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXSM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.96.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

