Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) PT Raised to C$11.50

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYAGF opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

