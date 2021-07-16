B. Riley Boosts Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $23.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE HCC opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 172,031 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

