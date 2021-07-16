B. Riley Boosts Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $23.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.
NYSE HCC opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 172,031 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
