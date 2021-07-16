B. Riley Comments on Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AMR opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $791,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $3,250,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $250,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

