Badger DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.31 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for about $7.76 or 0.00024273 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $76.21 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00832999 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,818,526 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

