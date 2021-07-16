Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,631.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,659.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,466.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.