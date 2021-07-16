Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $393,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $249.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $486.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.94. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $248.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.