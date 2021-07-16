Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after acquiring an additional 961,840 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE CCL opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.