Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Danaher by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 579,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 4.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 870,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,860,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $280.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.56. The firm has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $186.87 and a 1 year high of $281.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.19.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

