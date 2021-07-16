Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

