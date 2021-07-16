Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAFYY opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

