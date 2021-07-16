Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.90. Ball reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ball by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. Ball has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.