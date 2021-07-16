Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 72,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,072,674 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $16.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

