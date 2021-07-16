Banano (BAN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $220,750.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $220,750.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,820,248 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.