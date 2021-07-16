BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.55.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $397,394.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,805,105.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.