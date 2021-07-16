BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%.
Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.