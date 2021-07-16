BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.