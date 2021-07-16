BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.44. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.02 per share, for a total transaction of $72,020.00. Insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243 in the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

