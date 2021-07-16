Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBVA. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.