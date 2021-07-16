Bank of America Boosts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $141.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $119.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 526,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,382. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $108,157.50. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

