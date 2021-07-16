Bank of America Boosts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $141.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $119.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.05% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.
Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 526,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,382. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.
In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $108,157.50. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
