Bank of America Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $18.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 585,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,130,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 507,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,150,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

