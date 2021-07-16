Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

