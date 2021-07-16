Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,506 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $448.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,201. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

