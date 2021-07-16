Bank of Montreal Can Has $215,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $295.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $224.33 and a twelve month high of $300.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.41.

