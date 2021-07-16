Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 288.6% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 213,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 158,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

