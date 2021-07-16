Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,431 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MSEX shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSEX stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.27. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $97.85.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.