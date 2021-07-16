Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Applied UV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Applied UV, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied UV, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

