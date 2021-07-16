Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

TGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TGH stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.39. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

