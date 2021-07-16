Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 27,430 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 489.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,113,000 after buying an additional 702,706 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,574,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,867,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,997,000.

VPL opened at $82.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

