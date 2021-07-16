Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,165 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 962,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Harmonic by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Harmonic by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

