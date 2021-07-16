Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,553 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 35,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,643,732.25. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.83. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.