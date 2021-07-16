Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 740 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Upland Software worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 11.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 59.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 26.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 258,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,863 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 33.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 611,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

