Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,089 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

