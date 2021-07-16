Barclays Analysts Give Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) a $20.85 Price Target

Barclays set a $20.85 price objective on Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EFGSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Eiffage stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

