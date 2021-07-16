Barclays Begins Coverage on WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Barclays began coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $29.91 on Monday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

