Barclays PLC Acquires 15,381 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,159 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

