Barclays PLC Acquires 33,629 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 218.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

