Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of REV Group worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of REV Group by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REV Group alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

REVG opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 174.22 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.