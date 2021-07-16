Barclays PLC Has $898,000 Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 937.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after buying an additional 2,260,160 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,951,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Switch by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after buying an additional 1,000,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Switch by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,359,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after buying an additional 899,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,583,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,715,563 shares of company stock valued at $34,432,592 in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

