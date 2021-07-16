Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 120.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of TransMedics Group worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 2.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $56,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,939 shares of company stock valued at $584,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.