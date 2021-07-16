Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays accounts for 4.6% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 254,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Barclays by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,931,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 34.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 225,020 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 256,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,975. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

