Barclays PLC Purchases 40,535 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 123.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at about $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. Research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

