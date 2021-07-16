Barclays PLC Trims Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of PC Connection worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PC Connection by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PC Connection by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

PC Connection stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.73. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

