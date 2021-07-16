Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexagon AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $1.5403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.