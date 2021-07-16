Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.
OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $71.44.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
