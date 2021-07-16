Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $71.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

