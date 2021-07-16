Barclays Trims Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Target Price to $50.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,704. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

